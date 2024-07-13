LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,942 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.00% of Shutterstock worth $82,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $233,387.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.