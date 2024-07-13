LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Interface were worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 290,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $901.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Insider Activity at Interface

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,990 shares of company stock valued at $693,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

