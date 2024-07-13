LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,896 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.87% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $68,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,401 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,389,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 153,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.