LSV Asset Management Raises Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.67% of SMART Global worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,835,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,387,000 after purchasing an additional 810,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 7,076.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 850,764 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,918 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

SMART Global Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SGH opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.69. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

