LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after buying an additional 32,492 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.30. The stock had a trading volume of 291,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,638. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEIX

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.