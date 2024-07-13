LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of Crane NXT worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 9,630.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 154.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 30.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. 421,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

