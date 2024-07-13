LSV Asset Management Sells 185,470 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.92% of Navient worth $95,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 1,762.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 196,142.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

