LSV Asset Management Sells 29,100 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.47% of EVERTEC worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 15.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Up 1.6 %

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 443,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

