LSV Asset Management Sells 43,262 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,262 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.51% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $157,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,951. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.