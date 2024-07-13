LSV Asset Management Sells 46,700 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,229,665 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of American Airlines Group worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 78.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050,918 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 462,774 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 33,133,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,296,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

