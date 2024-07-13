LSV Asset Management Sells 623,362 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,067,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 623,362 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $578,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DELL traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.57. 7,359,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,030,999. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,032,750 shares of company stock worth $959,881,905. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

