LSV Asset Management Sells 631,100 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,151,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 631,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.93% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $53,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 1,640,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

