LSV Asset Management Sells 99,800 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.44% of Sally Beauty worth $44,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,075,000 after purchasing an additional 780,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

