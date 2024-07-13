LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,473,000 after purchasing an additional 765,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,403,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,276,000 after purchasing an additional 225,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.54. 15,681,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,861,748. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

