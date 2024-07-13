LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 803,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 689,315 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,173,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,241,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 235,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,411. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

