Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 486.5% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Luvu Brands Stock Performance
LUVU remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.40. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
Luvu Brands Company Profile
