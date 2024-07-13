Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded Magnite from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Get Magnite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Magnite

Magnite Stock Up 1.3 %

MGNI stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Magnite has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 21,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $298,398.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,232. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 267.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 390,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 284,202 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 21.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6,214.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 212.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 47,205 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.