Maiar DEX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $228,677.24 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and approximately $228,677.24 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,829.76 or 0.99976651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00069657 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000454 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $218,262.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

