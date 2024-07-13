Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.37

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$37.37 and last traded at C$37.32, with a volume of 1050568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.60.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.83. The stock has a market cap of C$66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6078629 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. In other news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. Also, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Insiders sold a total of 157,878 shares of company stock worth $5,557,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

