Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.69. 14,818,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 62,195,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

