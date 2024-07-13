Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Update

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 134,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 33,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,637. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

