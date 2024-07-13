Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,340. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $219.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

