Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $9,357,740. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,559,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

