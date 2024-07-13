Mask Network Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $216.55 million and $28.07 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00003739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

