Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $480.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $505.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.57.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MA opened at $440.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.25 and a 200-day moving average of $454.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.