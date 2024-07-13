Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Matterport Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,298. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $33,441.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,344. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matterport

(Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.