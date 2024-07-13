MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.70.

MXL stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,406,000 after buying an additional 903,235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MaxLinear by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 531,529 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 212,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

