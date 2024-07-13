McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $253.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.45.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

