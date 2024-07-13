Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Melcor Developments Price Performance
Shares of Melcor Developments stock remained flat at $8.42 on Friday. Melcor Developments has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
