Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,087,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $2,673,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 133,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $127.76. 7,022,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,213. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $323.59 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

