Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $80.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Merus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merus

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $370,335.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,377,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after buying an additional 751,609 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,492,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after buying an additional 444,444 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after buying an additional 376,861 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

(Get Free Report

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.