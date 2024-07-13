Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $483,224.75 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total transaction of $453,015.85.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.99, for a total transaction of $449,775.95.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $452,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total transaction of $431,404.45.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total transaction of $287,381.25.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $498.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.00. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,891,055,000 after acquiring an additional 831,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,299,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,597,382,000 after purchasing an additional 244,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,296,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,799,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,285,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.