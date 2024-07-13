Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at $14,171,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter valued at $18,404,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,205,000.

Shares of MGX stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57. Metagenomi has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Metagenomi will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

