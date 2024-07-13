Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1573 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MLLUY remained flat at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. Metallurgical Co. of China has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.64.

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.94 billion during the quarter.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

