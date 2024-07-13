MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the June 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

MicroCloud Hologram stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,179,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,424,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. MicroCloud Hologram has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

