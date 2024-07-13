Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $794,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,726,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,979,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

