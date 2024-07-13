MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Short Interest Update

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,338.20, for a total value of $962,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 15,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,336,128 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock traded up $38.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,396.76. 1,064,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,467.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $307.11 and a one year high of $1,999.99.

Shares of MicroStrategy are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

