MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Short Interest Update

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy
Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Stock Performance
MicroStrategy stock traded up $38.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,396.76. 1,064,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,467.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $307.11 and a one year high of $1,999.99.
Shares of MicroStrategy are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
