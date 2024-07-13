Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 5,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43.
Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 9.13%.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend
Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.
