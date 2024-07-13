Mizuho Initiates Coverage on NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Get NiSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NiSource Stock Up 1.2 %

NI opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 991,336 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in NiSource by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,322 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,202 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,083,000 after purchasing an additional 450,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.