Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.60

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.60 and last traded at $109.10, with a volume of 226579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOD. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,255 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

