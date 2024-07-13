Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. UBS Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

