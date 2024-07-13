monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered monday.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.83.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $231.58 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $251.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 609.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 741.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

