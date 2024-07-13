Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Buys New Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. iShares MSCI UAE ETF makes up about 0.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 194,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 206,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period.

Shares of UAE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,853. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.5276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

