Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Reduces Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,745 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for 1.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 878,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $30,572,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,005 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after purchasing an additional 172,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

