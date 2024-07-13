Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 195 ($2.50).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

MOON opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £692.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.65. Moonpig Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145.60 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.50 ($2.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.33), for a total value of £1,117,867.66 ($1,431,878.65). Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Moonpig Group

(Get Free Report)

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.