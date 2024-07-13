Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 195 ($2.50).
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Moonpig Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Moonpig Group news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.33), for a total value of £1,117,867.66 ($1,431,878.65). Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
About Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
