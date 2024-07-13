Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,720.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,720 ($34.84) and last traded at GBX 2,720 ($34.84), with a volume of 28555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,655 ($34.01).

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.02) to GBX 3,000 ($38.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,539.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,353.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.67, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

