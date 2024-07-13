Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,720.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,720 ($34.84) and last traded at GBX 2,720 ($34.84), with a volume of 28555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,655 ($34.01).
Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.02) to GBX 3,000 ($38.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.
