Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni Sells 21,582 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 21,582 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,204,059.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MORF stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $62.08.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
MORF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
