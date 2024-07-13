Motive Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 219.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 94,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 8,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,455. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $112.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.