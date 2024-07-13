Motive Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,445,000 after buying an additional 65,850 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,525,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.10. 788,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,930. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $188.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average is $178.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

