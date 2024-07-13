Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases 21,630 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1,090.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,665,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $60.42. 8,101,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

